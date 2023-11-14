Can you solve any of these Seminole County cold cases?

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Many law enforcement agencies throughout Florida have a public list of unsolved homicides and cold cases that detectives have been unable to solve.

Seminole County is no different, with over 30 such cases posted on the sheriff’s office’s website.

Below are a few of those cases. Anyone with information about any of these cases is urged to contact the Major Crime Unit at (407) 665-6600.

Man found near Altamonte Springs landfill

Date: Feb. 19, 1973

Deputies said that the body of Harold Richard Bille, 27, was found near a landfill at Spring Oaks Boulevard and State Road 436 in Altamonte Springs.

Bille had been beaten with a blunt object, leading investigators to believe that he had been killed somewhere else and taken to the site where he was found.

While witnesses spotted three men dumping Bille’s body from a car, they were unable to provide a description of the vehicle due to how far away it was at the time, deputies explained.

“Cactus” drummer, son shot to death in apparent drug deal

Date: July 9, 1981

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to 173 Parsons Road in Longwood after receiving an anonymous telephone call about a shooting there.

When investigators arrived, they found the bodies of Garth McRae, 33; Russell “Rusty” Davidson, Sr., 36; and his son, Russell “Jocko” Davidson, Jr., 12. All three died from gunshot wounds.

Investigators also discovered that the deaths may have been related to a drug deal, indicating that the suspects knew the victims.

Davidson, Sr. was previously a drummer for the 1970s blues-rock band “Cactus.”

Navy recruit strangled, discovered on roadside

Date: Aug. 5, 1984

Detectives said that deputies responded to Riverview Avenue in Sanford after the body of Pamela Cahanes — a 25-year-old Navy recruit stationed at the Navy Training Center in Orlando — was discovered on the side of the road.

Pamela Cahanes, 25 (Seminole County Sheriff's Office)

Cahanes was found partially clothed, and the cause of death was determined to be strangulation, deputies said.

She had last been seen the previous evening at the Mariners Club, which was across the street from the base.

An investigative timeline posted by the sheriff’s office is as follows:

Aug. 3, 1984 Cahanes graduates from her class at the Navy Training Center in Orlando. The Center is now Baldwin Park. Aug. 4, 1984 somewhere between 11:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. Cahanes is seen shopping at the Fashion Square Mall, Orlando Aug. 4, 1984 at 3:18 p.m. (documented by a receipt) Cahanes makes a purchase at an Orlando K-Mart Aug. 4, 1984 somewhere between 6:30-7 p.m. Cahanes is seen with an unidentified male at Navy Training Center. The two are walking on Main Street in front of the base. Aug. 4, 1984 somewhere between 6:00 and 8:00 p.m. Cahanes and the unidentified male are seen at the Mariner’s Club, a lounge and bar on the Navy Training Center campus. Aug. 4, 1984 8:00 p.m. Cahanes is allegedly seen at an ABC Liquor Store in Sanford. (Store was in area of 17-92 and 27th Street, but is no longer there). Aug. 5, 1984 1:09 a.m. A generic receipt left at the crime scene shows a purchase at 1:09 a.m. that investigators believe may be at a Chinese restaurant. Neither the restaurant name nor location is printed on the receipt. Aug. 5, 1984 Cahanes is believed to have been killed sometime after 1 a.m. She was partially clothed and badly beaten. The cause of death is strangulation. Autopsy results indicate Cahanes had eaten Chinese food before her death. Aug. 5, 1984 7:05 a.m. Cahanes is found deceased in the front yard of a vacant home located at 2918 Old SR 46 (now Riverview Avenue) in Sanford. Cahanes’ clothes are found close to her body, along with bags of shopping containing purchases from Kmart and the Fashion Square Mall. A Chinese takeout carton, and a receipt, are found nearby. Cahanes had approximately $100 in her pocket. Investigators believe that she was not killed at the location she was found, and that she was likely transported there by a vehicle. Seminole County Sheriff's Office

Skeletal remains found in woods near oak tree

Date: Aug. 26, 1990

A man driving an ATV found the skeletal remains of Dianne Haynes, 42, in the woods off Aloma Avenue and Croom Road, east of Goldenrod, deputies said.

Haynes had been dead for about four-to-six months by that point, and her remains weren’t identified for another four years.

She had been shot in the head at an unspecified location and dumped near a large oak tree, according to the sheriff’s office.

Nude dance club owner found shot to death

Date: Sept. 27, 1992

Perry Cornelia, 59, was found dead in the driveway of his home, located at 2590 Sweetwater Trail in Maitland.

His son found his body, and investigators said that Cornelia had suffered a gunshot to the head.

Cornelia was the owner of House of Babes, a nude dance club in Fern Park.

Body discovered sealed inside cardboard box

Date: Jan. 22, 1994

The sheriff’s office reported that Elizabeth “Lizzy” Doren, 26, was found dead inside of a cardboard box that had been sealed with duct tape.

Her body was recovered from a ditch on Anchor Road, just north of State Road 426 in Altamonte Springs.

Doren had last been seen alive three days prior between 5:30 a.m. and 6 a.m. when she left her apartment on foot at 1521 Americana Blvd. in Orlando.

