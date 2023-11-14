Orlando homes evacuated, traffic affected in ‘difficult to locate’ gas leak

Orlando Fire Department is working to locate and contain a gas leak.

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Orlando Fire Department’s hazmat team investigated a “difficult to locate” gas leak on Monday evening, according to a news release.

Fire officials said they responded to the gas leak in the area of Jefferson Avenue and Bumby Street, although the leak was been difficult to find.

The fire department worked with TECO to locate and stop the leak, officials said.

According to the release, area traffic was affected and several homes were evacuated to ensure everyone remains safe.

In an update at 9:34 p.m., police announced that residents were allowed to return to their homes.

UPDATE:

OFD still on scene. Residents were informed they can return to their homes. The smell exists but checks of the homes do not detect any levels. https://t.co/MGdUsJbgVR — Orlando Fire Dept (@OrlandoFireDept) November 14, 2023

