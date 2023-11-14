Sanford police looking for missing, endangered man

SANFORD, Fla. – The Sanford Police Department is asking for help locating a missing, endangered man, according to a news release.

Police said Rajesh Ramesar, 33, was reported missing by his family, but officers did not specify when they last saw him.

The family notified officers that Ramesar attempted to harm himself, but was stopped before he could.

Ramesar is described as being 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighing 155 pounds.

#Missing #Endangered Rajesh Ramesar, 33, was reported as missing & endangered. Family informed officers that Ramesar attempted to do self-harm; however, was stopped before any injury occurred. Ramesar is 5’09” & 155lbs. If you know any info on his location please contact SPD. pic.twitter.com/sQreBmpW1H — SanfordPolice (@SanfordPolice) November 14, 2023

If you have any information on his location please contact Sanford police at 407-688-5070.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: