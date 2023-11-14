77º
Join Insider

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Sanford police looking for missing, endangered man

Rajesh Ramesar, 33, reported missing by his family

Jacob Langston, Digital Journalist

Tags: Sanford, Seminole County, Missing
Rajesh Ramesar, 33 (Sanford Police Department)

SANFORD, Fla. – The Sanford Police Department is asking for help locating a missing, endangered man, according to a news release.

Police said Rajesh Ramesar, 33, was reported missing by his family, but officers did not specify when they last saw him.

The family notified officers that Ramesar attempted to harm himself, but was stopped before he could.

Ramesar is described as being 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighing 155 pounds.

If you have any information on his location please contact Sanford police at 407-688-5070.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily:

Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Jacob joined ClickOrlando.com in 2022. He spent 19 years at the Orlando Sentinel, mostly as a photojournalist and video journalist, before joining Spectrum News 13 as a web editor and digital journalist in 2021.

email