Man convicted of murder years after shooting at Florida gas station

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A man was found guilty of murder on Friday morning after fatally shooting another man at a gas station more than four years ago, according to the State Attorney’s Office.

In a release, the SAO said that Hakeem Haron, 26, shot 45-year-old Eddie Murphy back in 2019 as he was leaving a RaceTrac gas station located at 4805 W. Sand Lake Road.

Surveillance videos showed Haron advancing through the parking lot of a Chevron gas station toward Murphy before the shooting, the release says.

According to prosecutors, there were 13 muzzle flashes of a gun being shot, and then Haron was seen walking away from the scene.

Following a four-day trial, Haron was convicted on Friday for first-degree murder with a firearm, which carries a mandatory life sentence, the release shows.

Haron’s sentencing hearing is scheduled for Nov. 30.

