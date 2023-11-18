71º
Man convicted of murder years after shooting at Florida gas station

Hakeem Haron, 26, found guilty for fatal 2019 shooting

Anthony Talcott, Digital Journalist

Hakeem Haron, 26 (Orange County Jail)

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A man was found guilty of murder on Friday morning after fatally shooting another man at a gas station more than four years ago, according to the State Attorney’s Office.

In a release, the SAO said that Hakeem Haron, 26, shot 45-year-old Eddie Murphy back in 2019 as he was leaving a RaceTrac gas station located at 4805 W. Sand Lake Road.

Surveillance videos showed Haron advancing through the parking lot of a Chevron gas station toward Murphy before the shooting, the release says.

According to prosecutors, there were 13 muzzle flashes of a gun being shot, and then Haron was seen walking away from the scene.

Following a four-day trial, Haron was convicted on Friday for first-degree murder with a firearm, which carries a mandatory life sentence, the release shows.

Haron’s sentencing hearing is scheduled for Nov. 30.

