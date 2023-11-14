Man gets 45 year sentence for shooting, killing girlfriend in Leesburg home

LEESBURG, Fla. – A man who pled guilty on Monday to the 2022 shooting death of his girlfriend now faces the next 45 years behind bars.

Alphonza Bryant, 41, pled guilty to charges of first-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a felon just as jury selection was set to begin in his trial, according to a news release from the state attorney’s office.

Bryant was then sentenced to 45 years in prison, including a mandatory 25-year term, the release stated.

Bryant shot and killed Melissa Smith, 37, in August 2022. Police said the shooting happened in the laundry room of her home in the 1200 block of Penn St.

According to a news release, surveillance video in the area showed Bryant approaching the home before the shooting and pulling out a gun prior to an off-camera argument that ended in a single gunshot.

Investigators said a witness saw Bryant forcing his way into the laundry room of the home with the gun, prompting them to leave prior to the shooting. They added that several other witnesses spotted Bryant running from the scene and dropping his gun in the process.

If you or someone you know is in need of help due to domestic violence, Harbor House’s hotline is always available. You can call or text: 407-886-2856.

The national domestic violence hotline is also available 24/7. The number is 1-800-799-7233.

