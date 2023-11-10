Leesburg man found guilty of attempted murder in 2019 shootout with police officer

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – A Leesburg man was found guilty of attempted murder on Wednesday nearly four years after he opened fire on a police officer.

Donaven Owens, 24, was convicted on charges of attempted first-degree murder of a law enforcement officer, attempted first-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a delinquent.

The charges stem from a shooting on Dec. 3, 2019, when Owens was 20 years old.

Investigators said people living in a Leesburg neighborhood believed Owens had been responsible for a string of burglaries in their community. One homeowner confronted Owens about the break-ins, prompting the 20-year-old to pull a gun on the man.

The victim then called 911, prompting Leesburg Police Department Senior Officer Mark Johnson to respond, as he was close by. Police said Owens almost immediately opened fire on Johnson when he stepped out of his cruiser.

Johnson returned fire, but neither man was hit. Johnson did hurt himself while seeking cover, falling and hitting his head; however, he still managed to give chase.

Owens ran for a few blocks on U.S. 441 and was captured by other officers.

His sentencing date has been set for Jan. 22, 2024.

