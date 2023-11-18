‘There’s too many’: Deltona city leaders consider moratorium on dollar stores

DELTONA, Fla. – Some residents complain there are too many dollar stores in Deltona. Now, Deltona Mayor Santiago Avila, Jr. plans to take action.

He requested a discussion on the moratorium of dollar stores at the city commission meeting on Nov. 27.

Mayor Avila said this temporary halt aims to give the city time to review and update land use codes.

The proposed moratorium will pause the development of new dollar stores for a minimum of six months.

Avila said his goal is to establish guidelines that prevent an “overconcentration” of dollar stores near each other.

News 6 reporter Treasure Roberts wanted to figure out just how close Deltona dollar stores are to one another.

In just three minutes, she could walk from Dollar Tree on Doyle Road to a Dollar General on the same street.

Mayor Avila said the community wants more restaurants and chain stores.

“Something starts getting built, we all get excited, and low and behold — it’s another dollar store,” Avila said.

Fred Walker of Deltona doesn’t think this is an issue.

“People like me that’s not rich that need to shop at the dollar store,” Walker said.

He said dollar stores have been lifesaving during this inflationary period.

“They need to either build more dollar stores or enlarge the ones here,” Walker said.

If this proposal passes down the line, it won’t affect the dollar stores that are currently operating.

