Person injured after accidental shooting at Orlando gun range

ORLANDO, Fla. – One person was injured in an accidental shooting at a gun range on Saturday afternoon, according to Orlando police.

Police said the accidental shooting happened at Shooters World located at 4850 Lawing Lane around 1:31 p.m., but did not provide any additional details.

The victim was transported to the hospital, but their condition was not disclosed. Police did not say where the person was shot.

[EXCLUSIVE: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s FREE) | PINIT! Share your photos]

When News 6 reached out to Shooters World for comment, the person who answered the phone said ““There is nothing to be said.”

This is a developing story. Check back with News 6 for the latest.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: