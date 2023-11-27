Cyber Monday could set records as consumers look for deals online

ORLANDO, Fla. – For Lily Taylor, Cyber Monday was the most convenient way to get her shopping done.

Taylor told News 6 she bought several items online for her business from home, then went for a stroll with her newborn son on Monday.

“For me right now getting out of the house and going three blocks is a big deal. So no chance I could go to the mall or spend time shopping so online is definitely easier for me,” Taylor said.

At Orlando’s Lobos Coffee Roasters, manager Alyssa Walser said the shop is holding a Cyber Monday deal all week.

“It gives a good boost to our sales, and it gives our customers, our guests that may not be a local a chance to have their stuff shipped to them wherever they may be,” Walser said.

According to experts with Adobe Analytics, consumers are expected to find the deepest discounts on Cyber Monday.

“We’re expecting that Cyber Monday will be the biggest shopping day of the year with apparel and electronics driving,” said Eric Matisoff with Adobe Analytics.

Experts estimate shoppers will spend $12 billion on Cyber Monday alone.

Matisoff also said customers are using the “buy now pay later” method more this year compared to 2022.

“We were seeing a 17% lift on buy now pay later compared to last year. And that’s simply because shoppers are looking for ways to save and make the most of their dollar,” Matisoff said.

