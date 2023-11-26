Orlando shops ready with deals for Cyber Monday

ORLANDO, Fla. – As the coffee is brewing, the staff at Lobos Coffee Roasters in Orlando’s Audubon Park is hoping for big online sales on Cyber Monday.

“You can receive free shipping from our website and also, with a minimum purchase of $25, you get a free Lobos key chain,” said Alyssa Walser.

Shoppers across the country are expected to spend over $950 billion between November and December. That includes on Cyber Monday, according to the National Retail Federation.

Manager Alyssa Walser showed us their coffee roast, some of which they’re offering online too for a Cyber Monday deal. It’s a time of the year they look forward to.

[EXCLUSIVE: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s FREE) | PINIT! Share your photos]

She said that in general for Black Friday, Small Business Saturday and Cyber Monday, they typically see about a 20% boost in business.

“Those sales are really important during this time of year,” she said.

Walser said their Cyber Monday deal will actually run until Friday, Dec. 1. They’re also offering an in-store deal; buy a bag of coffee and get one of equal or lesser value half off.

Their website is LobosCoffeeRoasters.com.

A few blocks away, News 6 ran into Danielle Jade at East End Market. She owns BoHippi Express and sells unique cowboy hats and artwork. She’s also offering a Cyber Monday deal where your total online purchase will be 25% off. Her website is BoHippiExpress.com.

“This is about half of my income. I have a full-time job and this supplements it, but I love doing this. I love art and I love sharing that with people. So, if I can give them a little deal and introduce them to me and my work, it’s amazing,” Jade said.

Jeremy Lamm lives in Orlando and said he plans to shop for Cyber Monday.

“Anything to help the local community, if I can, to get a bargain. I’m always looking for a bargain,” he said.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: