74º
Join Insider

WEATHER ALERT

Traffic

Holiday shopping? Here’s what you should do to stay safe in the parking lot

Steve Montiero, Traffic Anchor

Tags: Trooper Steve On Patrol, On Patrol
Trooper Steve makes pop-up visit to Cranes Roost Park on Friday, June 30, 2023 (Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

ORLANDO, Fla. – Being your traffic safety expert and also a law enforcement officer, it’s not all about traffic safety that is on my mind. It’s also every-day safety.

With us entering the craziest holiday season that is partnered with the biggest shopping time, our mind can become very distracted. This leaves us vulnerable to individuals who either want to do us harm or steal the items that we have worked so hard to purchase.

Today’s patrol will focus on large parking lot, safety, and things you can do to keep you and your items safe.

Check back for the full video.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily:

Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Steven Montiero, better known as “Trooper Steve," joined the News 6 morning team as its Traffic Safety Expert in October 2017. A Central Florida native and decorated combat veteran, Montiero comes to the station following an eight-year assignment with the Florida Highway Patrol.

email