Holiday shopping? Here’s what you should do to stay safe in the parking lot

ORLANDO, Fla. – Being your traffic safety expert and also a law enforcement officer, it’s not all about traffic safety that is on my mind. It’s also every-day safety.

With us entering the craziest holiday season that is partnered with the biggest shopping time, our mind can become very distracted. This leaves us vulnerable to individuals who either want to do us harm or steal the items that we have worked so hard to purchase.

Today’s patrol will focus on large parking lot, safety, and things you can do to keep you and your items safe.

Check back for the full video.

