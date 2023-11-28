16-year-old dies in fall aboard Royal Caribbean cruise ship that set sail from Florida: report

Launch of Royal Caribbean International's newest ship Allure of the Seas. View of Pool deck and Central park.

PORT CANAVERAL, Fla. – A 16-year-old died after falling from a balcony to the deck of a Royal Caribbean cruise ship that set sail from Port Canaveral, according to TMZ.com.

The teen fell Saturday aboard Allure of the Seas, which left the port on Friday and traveled to the Bahamas before returning to Florida on Monday.

News 6 spoke with a passenger aboard the ship, who said the cruise line made an announcement urging passengers to donate blood.

TMZ reported that the boy died at a hospital.

“We are saddened to learn of the passing of a guest, and our hearts go out to the family. Out of respect for them, we won’t provide any further comment,” a Royal Caribbean representative told TMZ, which posted photos of yellow caution tape across a balcony.