Volunteers provide cold weather shelters to Orlando homeless on Giving Tuesday

ORLANDO, Fla. – Volunteers came together on Giving Tuesday to distribute personal cold weather shelters to Orlando’s homeless population.

The Salvation Army teamed up with Light Orlando for the outreach in the Parramore neighborhood.

“It’s important for us to be able to partner together with organizations like the Salvation Army and to get out and see what’s going on and understand what the needs are in the community,” Light Orlando Program Officer Troy Wright said.

During the early morning hours on Wednesday, temperatures in Orlando are expected to reach as low as 43 degrees.

In addition to personal cold weather shelters, volunteers distributed sleeping bags, blankets and some cold weather clothing.

“Normally we’d be much heavier on clothes and food, but today it’s going to be about warmth,” Advisory Board Member Tom Morris said.

Jarco Harrison was one of the recipients on Tuesday and spoke about his recent struggles to find work.

“Sometimes it’s hard finding a job when you don’t have stability,” Harrison said. “Something like this means a lot. It means somebody out there cares for you.”

The Salvation Army said volunteers typically do similar outreaches with the homeless community every Tuesday.

For details on the Salvation Army click here, and to visit Light Orlando’s efforts, visit here.

