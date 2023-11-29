Video shows Ocala truck fire spreads to nearby home, vehicles

OCALA, Fla. – An Ocala truck fire chased people out of their home on Wednesday morning, according to Marion County Fire Rescue.

In a post on social media, fire officials said first responders were dispatched to a home along Pecan Run Drive around 10:22 a.m.

Upon arrival, they found a Ford F-150 pickup on fire in the driveway, the post states.

Video released by the department shows the home being charred and several other vehicles heavily damaged in the fire.

However, the people living in the home were displaced due to the power being shut off to the home, fire officials explained.

Investigators said the cause of the fire was deemed to be accidental, though no additional details were provided.

