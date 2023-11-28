56º
1 dead in Daytona Beach house fire

Fatal fire happened on Hillcrest Drive

Jacob Langston, Digital Journalist

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – One person was killed Tuesday in a house fire in Daytona Beach, according to fire officials.

The Daytona Beach Fire Department said a pet also perished in the fire, which happened on Hillcrest Drive.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

No other information has been released.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information as we receive it.

