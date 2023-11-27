Man arrested for shooting, killing dog in Daytona Beach, police say

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Daytona Beach police arrested a man last week who they say fired several shots at a home, killing a dog in the process.

The shooting happened last Wednesday afternoon at a home on Edwards Street, according to an arrest affidavit.

Police say a person heard a shot and opened their front door to see three males in hoodies shooting at the home. Police say the resident shut the door and several more shots were fired.

A dog that had run onto the porch of the home was shot and killed, according to police.

The three culprits were tracked down to a car wash on the corner of Mason Avenue and Harrington Street and positively identified by witnesses, police say.

Timothy Stephens, 24, one of the three, was identified as the shooter who killed the dog, according to police Stephens faces animal cruelty charges.

The other two suspects were detained, but their names were not released and it’s not known if they face any charges.

