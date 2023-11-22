73º
Man accused of killing Daytona Beach couple during Bike Week found competent

Jean Macean faces death penalty if convicted

Brenda Argueta, Digital Journalist

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – The man accused of killing a Daytona Beach couple last year during Bike Week has been found competent.

Jean Macean is accused of randomly targeting Terry and Brenda Aultman and stabbing them to death in March 2022 as they rode their bicycles. A competency hearing was held earlier this month and the order was filed Monday that the court found him mentally competent.

The order states, “that while the Defendant (Macean) may have some intellectual challenges, his mild intellectual disability does not make him incompetent to proceed.”

Police said the couple was heading home from Bike Week festivities when Macean attacked them with a knife, stabbing them and slashing their throats.

Brenda and Terry Aultman (Contributed Photo (Daytona Beach Police Department))

In February, a judge ruled Macean was incompetent to proceed in the case. The judge said that Macean did not have the presence of mind to understand his attorneys’ explanations regarding the case against him, he has an unspecified psychosis and that there is a substantial chance he could be a danger to himself or others without treatment.

However, a doctor from the Florida Department of Children and Families said in May that he no longer met the criteria for commitment to the Florida State Hospital.

The hearing earlier this month had medical witnesses and other testimony to help the judge determine whether Macean was competent.

Macean faces the death penalty or life in prison without parole if convicted of the crime.

