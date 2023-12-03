Narcan available in all Volusia County schools, officials say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Volusia County schools will now have Narcan available on all campuses, officials confirmed on Saturday.

“All of our guardians have now been trained and equipped with it,” a Volusia County Schools told News 6.

In Volusia County, school guardians do not have arrest authority and are employees of the school district.

Naloxone, the generic name for Narcan, is a life-saving medication that can reverse an overdose from opioids—including heroin, fentanyl, and prescription opioid medications, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

[EXCLUSIVE: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s FREE) | PINIT! Share your photos]

In October, News 6 reported that the Volusia County Recovery Alliance was pushing for Narcan kits to be available in all Volusia schools.

“It’s sad that I think it’s necessary,” Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood said at the time.

Back in July, a 17-year-old in DeLand suffered a fatal overdose after ingesting fentanyl-laced narcotics, according to court records.

Before then, another DeLand High School student had a medical episode in the school’s bathroom after smoking a fentanyl-laced vape pen, investigators said.

And in October, a 15-year-old Deltona High School student was caught vaping in a bathroom, and his vape pen tested positive for THC and fentanyl, the sheriff’s office announced.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: