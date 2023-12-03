79º
Narcan available in all Volusia County schools, officials say

‘All of our guardians have now been trained and equipped with it,’ county spokesperson said

Jacob Langston, Digital Journalist

Treasure Roberts, Reporter

FILE PHOTO

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Volusia County schools will now have Narcan available on all campuses, officials confirmed on Saturday.

“All of our guardians have now been trained and equipped with it,” a Volusia County Schools told News 6.

In Volusia County, school guardians do not have arrest authority and are employees of the school district.

Naloxone, the generic name for Narcan, is a life-saving medication that can reverse an overdose from opioids—including heroin, fentanyl, and prescription opioid medications, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

In October, News 6 reported that the Volusia County Recovery Alliance was pushing for Narcan kits to be available in all Volusia schools.

“It’s sad that I think it’s necessary,” Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood said at the time.

Back in July, a 17-year-old in DeLand suffered a fatal overdose after ingesting fentanyl-laced narcotics, according to court records.

Before then, another DeLand High School student had a medical episode in the school’s bathroom after smoking a fentanyl-laced vape pen, investigators said.

And in October, a 15-year-old Deltona High School student was caught vaping in a bathroom, and his vape pen tested positive for THC and fentanyl, the sheriff’s office announced.

