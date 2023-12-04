'To have our 6 kids in this country, it's the biggest blessing:' Angel Tree family from Venezuela share migration story

ORLANDO, Fla. – Adrian Montilla said this Christmas is one his family is looking forward to because all six of his children will be able to be at their new rental home in Kissimmee after spending about two years living in different hotels.

“We as parents, to have our six kids in this country, it’s the biggest blessing in the world,” Montilla said.

Fabiano, 18; Kira, 16; Josue, 14; Priscila 8; Itzel 4; and Chantal, 8 months, are participating in this year’s Angel Tree program.

“We are blessed just with them having an education in this country ... that provides a future, which is what we wanted for them,” Montilla said.

Montilla explained that before they arrived to the U.S. in 2021, they lived in Peru and crossed all of Central America and ended up in Mexico, where he said they were attacked by cartel groups.

Montilla said what kept them going was faith.

“I was screaming and crying of terror is what I felt crossing the river with my kids,” Montilla said.

He told News 6′s Ezzy Castro that they were not able to buy new clothes up until six months ago for their kids.

Montilla said his goal is to continue working hard to provide for his family. He also said he’s hoping to save enough money to take all six of his children to Walt Disney World one day.

