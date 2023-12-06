18-year-old accused of 2 Volusia County armed robberies, firing gun at store owner

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – An 18-year-old man faces charges after deputies say he confessed to two Volusia County area armed robberies, including one where he fired a gun toward a store employee.

Deputies said that on Nov. 23 a robbery was reported at Kelly’s Food Mart at 1000 Derbyshire Road around 1:30 p.m.

According to a news release, an employee said a masked man “came behind the counter, showed a firearm in his waistband, prevented her from escaping, took her phone and told her to be quiet or else he’d hurt her.”

Deputies said the suspect took cash and other items, then left the store as the owner was coming through the door. The owner began to follow after him until the suspect turned, pulled out a gun and fired one shot at the building.

The owner ducked and went inside the store when the bullet hit the wall near him, according to the release.

[EXCLUSIVE: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s FREE) | PINIT! Share your photos]

Officials said security cameras captured video of the suspect and his vehicle – a white Hyundai Santa Fe – which was also captured on other cameras in the area.

According to the release, one spent 9mm shell was located at the scene of the armed robbery.

Law enforcement officials said they were able to identify the vehicle and its registered owner and detectives worked with the Daytona Beach Police Department to contact the owner at her home in Daytona Beach.

When police arrived at the home, a vehicle matching the suspect’s SUV was parked outside. Police said the owner’s 18-year-old son, identified as Cameo Reid, answered the door and appeared to match the description provided by the convenience store employee.

According to the release, as the investigation continued, members of Daytona police’s Violent Criminal Apprehension Team pulled over the SUV during a traffic stop with Reid at the wheel.

Police said they found a black-and-white mask that matched one used in another convenience store robbery at 1096 Mason Ave.

Reid was placed under arrest for driving with a suspended license and brought in for an interview, officials said.

According to the release, during the interview, Reid confessed to both robberies – one in Volusia County Sheriff’s Office jurisdiction and one in Daytona Beach Police Department’s.

He also confessed to firing the shot at the Kelly’s Food Mart owner “to scare him, not to kill him,” police said.

Reid faces charges of attempted felony murder, armed robbery, kidnapping, and use of a firearm during the commission of a felony, in addition to the Daytona Beach police charges of armed robbery, according to the release.

Daytona Beach said during a search at his address, they located a 9mm handgun hidden in a toilet.

A 9mm handgun deputies said they located hidden in a toilet. (Volusia County Sheriff's Office)

The rounds in the magazine were the same brand as the shell casing recovered from the scene at Kelly’s Food Mart, officials said.

Reid is being held without bond at the Volusia County Branch Jail.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: