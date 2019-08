Magical Dining Month kicks off this week

It’s a very magical time of the year when Magical Dining Month kicks off in Central Florida.

Starting Friday and running until Sept. 30, more than 120 Orlando-area restaurants will participate in Magical Dining Month with three-course, prix-fixe dinners for just $35 per person.

I’m not sure it could get any more magical than that.

One dollar from each meal served will benefit local charities.

If there’s a local restaurant you’ve been wanting to visit, this would be a great time to give it a try.

Here are the participating restaurants with links to their menus. Happy planning.

Convention area – International Drive

A Land Remembered, Steak & Seafood

Benihana - International Drive, Japanese Cuisine & Sushi ​​​​​​​

Cafe Tu Tu Tango, American Cuisine ​​​​​​​

Cala Bella, Italian Cuisine ​​​​​​​

The Capital Grille - International Drive, Steak & Seafood ​​​​​​​

Ciao Italia Italian Ristorante, Italian Cuisine ​​​​​​​

Cuba Libre Restaurant & Rum Bar, Latin, S. American, Caribbean & Peruvian ​​​​​​​

Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steak House, Steak & Seafood ​​​​​​​

Everglades Restaurant, Steak & Seafood ​​​​​​​

Fiorenzo, Italian Cuisine ​​​​​​​

Fogo de Chao Brazilian Steakhouse, Steak & Seafood ​​​​​​​

The Grill, Steak & Seafood

Itta Bena, Southern Cuisine ​​​​​​​

Jack's Place, Steak & Seafood ​​​​​​​

Mango's Tropical Cafe Orlando, Latin, S. American, Caribbean & Peruvian ​​​​​​​

Mia’s Italian Kitchen, Italian Cuisine

The Oceanaire Seafood Room Orlando, Seafood

SeaWorld Sharks Underwater Grill, Steak & Seafood ​​​​​​​

Shogun Japanese Steakhouse, Japanese Cuisine & Sushi ​​​​​​​

Tapa Toro Tapas Bar & Paella Pit, Spanish & Portuguese Cuisine

Vincenzo Cucina Italiana, Italian Cuisine ​​​​​​​



Disney – Lake Buena Vista

American Kitchen Bar & Grill, American Cuisine

Andiamo Italian Bistro & Grille, Italian Cuisine ​​​​​​​

Benihana - Lake Buena Vista, Japanese Cuisine & Sushi ​​​​​​​

Black Fire Brazilian Steakhouse, Steak & Seafood ​​​​​​​

deep blu Seafood Grille, Seafood ​​​​​​​

The Edison at Disney Springs, American Cuisine ​​​​​​​

Enzo's Hideaway Tunnel Bar & Restaurant, Italian Cuisine

Hemingway's, Steak & Seafood

Il Mulino New York Trattoria, Italian Cuisine

JALEO at Disney Springs, Spanish & Portuguese Cuisine ​​​​​​​

Lakeside Bar and Grill, American Cuisine ​​​​​​​

Landry's Seafood House, Seafood

LetterPress, Southern Cuisine ​​​​​​​

Maria & Enzo's Ristorante, Italian Cuisine ​​​​​​​

Morimoto Asia, Asian & Pacific Rim Cuisine ​​​​​​​

Paddlefish Restaurant, Seafood

Ravello, Italian Cuisine

STK Orlando, Steak & Seafood

Terralina Crafted Italian, Italian Cuisine ​​​​​​​

Todd English's bluezoo, Seafood ​​​​​​​

The Venetian Chop House, Steak & Seafood ​​​​​​​

Wine Bar George, American Cuisine ​​​​​​​

Wolfgang Puck Bar & Grill, Disney Springs, California Cuisine ​​​​​​​

Zeta Asia, Asian & Pacific Rim Cuisine



Restaurant Row – Sand Lake

Big Fin Seafood Kitchen, Steak & Seafood ​​​​​​​

Christini's Ristorante Italiano, Italian Cuisine ​​​​​​​

Cooper's Hawk Winery & Restaurant, American Cuisine ​​​​​​​

Dragonfly - Robata Grill & Sushi, Japanese Cuisine & Sushi ​​​​​​​

Eddie V's Prime Seafood, Steak & Seafood ​​​​​​​

Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar - Sand Lake Road, Steak & Seafood ​​​​​​​

The H Cuisine, Mediterranean, Greek & Turkish Cuisine ​​​​​​​

The Melting Pot - Orlando, Fondue

Morton's The Steakhouse, Steak & Seafood ​​​​​​​

Nagoya Sushi - Dr Phillips, Japanese Cuisine & Sushi

Ocean Prime, Steak & Seafood

Pharmacy Orlando, American Cuisine ​​​​​​​

Roy's Restaurant, Asian & Pacific Rim Cuisine

Ruth's Chris Steak House - Orlando, Steak & Seafood ​​​​​​​

Seasons 52 - Orlando, American Cuisine

Seito Sushi, Japanese Cuisine & Sushi ​​​​​​​

SLATE Restaurant, American Cuisine ​​​​​​​

Urbain 40, American Cuisine ​​​​​​​

Vines Grille & Wine Bar, Steak & Seafood



Universal – City Walk

Amatista Cookhouse at Loews Sapphire Falls Resort at Universal Orlando, Latin, S. American,

Caribbean & Peruvian

BiCE Ristorante at Loews Portofino Bay Hotel, Italian Cuisine

Islands Dining Room, Asian & Pacific Rim Cuisine

The Kitchen, American Cuisine

Mama Della's Ristorante, Italian Cuisine



Downtown Orlando

Artisan's Table, American Cuisine

Bites & Bubbles, American Cuisine ​​​​​​​

The Boheme, Steak & Seafood

DoveCote Restaurant, French Cuisine

K Restaurant, American Cuisine ​​​​​​​

Kabooki Sushi, Japanese Cuisine & Sushi ​​​​​​​

Le Coq au Vin, French Cuisine ​​​​​​​

Maxine's on Shine, American Cuisine ​​​​​​​

Menagerie Eatery & Bar, American Cuisine ​​​​​​​

Outpost Neighborhood Kitchen, Southern Cuisine ​​​​​​​

Reyes Mezcaleria, Latin, S. American, Caribbean & Peruvian ​​​​​​​

RusTeak at College Park, American Cuisine ​​​​​​​

Soco Restaurant, Southern Cuisine

The Strand Food & Drink, American Cuisine ​​​​​​​

The Stubborn Mule, American Cuisine



Winter Park & North

Antonio's, Italian Cuisine ​​​​​​​

Blu on the Avenue, Seafood ​​​​​​​

Bulla Gastrobar, Spanish & Portuguese Cuisine ​​​​​​​

Chez Vincent, French Cuisine

Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar - Winter Park, Steak & Seafood ​​​​​​​

Hamilton's Kitchen, American Cuisine ​​​​​​​

Luke's Kitchen, American Cuisine ​​​​​​​

Luma on Park, American Cuisine ​​​​​​​

The Osprey Tavern, American Cuisine ​​​​​​​

Prato, Italian Cuisine

The Ravenous Pig, American Cuisine ​​​​​​​

Reel Fish Coastal Kitchen + Bar, Seafood

Rocco's Italian Grille & Bar Italian Cuisine

Ruth's Chris Steak House - Winter Park, Steak & Seafood ​​​​​​​

Seito Sushi Baldwin Park, Japanese Cuisine & Sushi

The Tap Room at Dubsdread, Steak & Seafood

Umi Japanese Restaurant, Japanese Cuisine & Sushi



Surrounding Areas

1921 Mount Dora, American Cuisine

The Back Room Steakhouse, Steak & Seafood

Bella Tuscany Italian Restaurant, Italian Cuisine ​​​​​​​

Cafe D'Antonio, Italian Cuisine ​​​​​​​

Canvas Restaurant & Market, American Cuisine

The Capital Grille - Mall at Millenia, Steak & Seafood ​​​​​​​

Chroma Modern Bar + Kitchen, American Cuisine

Cooper's Hawk Winery & Restaurants Waterford Lakes, American Cuisine ​​​​​​​

David's Club, American Cuisine ​​​​​​​

Earls Kitchen + Bar, American Cuisine ​​​​​​​

Eleven at Reunion Resort, Steak & Seafood

Euphoria, American Cuisine ​​​​​​​

F&D Kitchen & Bar, American Cuisine ​​​​​​​

Fig's Prime, Steak & Seafood ​​​​​​​

Forte at Reunion Resort, Italian Cuisine ​​​​​​​

Hemisphere Restaurant, American Cuisine ​​​​​​​

Market to Table, American Cuisine ​​​​​​​

The Melting Pot - Longwood, Fondue ​​​​​​​

Primo by Melissa Kelly, Italian Cuisine

Ruth's Chris Steak House - Lake Mary, Steak & Seafood ​​​​​​​

Seasons 52 - Altamonte Springs, American Cuisine

Terra Mia Altamonte Springs, Italian Cuisine ​​​​​​​

Texas de Brazil, Steak & Seafood

Zen Restaurant, Asian & Pacific Rim Cuisine



