Man beats ATM, because it gave him too much money, Cocoa police say

COCOA, Fla. - A 23-year-old man who told police he punched an ATM because it gave him too much cash, was arrested after bank officials said the attack caused at least $5,000 in damages.

Cocoa police charged Michael Joseph Oleksik, of Merritt Island, on Friday with criminal mischief nearly a month into the investigation of a disturbance at the Wells Fargo bank branch at 834 N. Cocoa Boulevard, in Cocoa, reported News 6 partner Florida Today.

Authorities said Oleksik can be seen on surveillance video standing at the ATM, pummeling the electronic teller’s touch screen on Nov. 29.

A short time later, an apologetic Oleksik called the bank and told a manager that he punched the ATM because he was ‘angry the ATM was giving him too much money and he did not know what to do,’ records show. Oleksik also said that he was in a hurry for work and apologized for the damage to the bank's ATM.

Wells Fargo contacted the Cocoa Police Department and asked to press charges. Oleksik was arrested Friday and booked into the Brevard County Jail Complex in Sharpes.

