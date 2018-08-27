Stand Your Ground immunity hearing starts in Florida deputy shooting

TITUSVILLE, Fla. - A man accused of opening fire on three Brevard County deputies during a prostitution sting will appear in court Monday for the start of a Stand Your Ground hearing.

John DeRossett is attempting to use the controversial law to explain the 2015 shooting.

DeRossett told investigators he had no idea the men pulling his niece, Mary DeRossett Ellis from his Cocoa home were sheriff's deputies. Instead, he feared she was being abducted.

One deputy ended up being shot, but he survived.

Under Florida's Stand Your Ground statute a person is justified in the use of deadly force to prevent "the imminent commission of a forcible felony."

DeRossett is facing three counts of attempted murder of a law enforcement officer.

The Stand Your Ground hearing is expected to last up to four days.

