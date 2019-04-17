Man fatally shot near Ocoee McDonald's, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A man has died after he was shot Friday night near a McDonald's in Ocoee, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

Travis Jenkins, 18, arrived at Health Central Hospital around 9:30 p.m. Friday suffering from a gunshot wound, the report said. He told deputies the shooting happened near a McDonald's in the 6000 block of West Colonial Drive in Ocoee.

It's unclear who is responsible for the shooting and how Jenkins got to the hospital.

Deputies said Wednesday that Jenkins was in critical condition when he arrived at the hospital.

No additional information was immediately available.

A GoFundMe has been established to help pay for Jenkins' funeral expenses.

