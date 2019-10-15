Man hurt in overnight shooting at Orange County mobile home community

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Authorities are investigating a shooting at a mobile home park in Orange County.

Deputies with the Orange County Sheriff's Office said they were called to the Deerwood Mobile Home Park in the 1500 block of Pel Street around 2:10 a.m. for a report of shots fired. The community is located off Colonial Drive, just west of Avalon Park Boulevard.

The victim said he was shot in one area of the community before driving to another area to call for help.

When deputies arrived, they found the man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center to be treated for injuries that were not considered to be life-threatening.

Authorities said it's still unclear what led up to the shooting, and that investigators are still looking for the person responsible for the gunfire.

The incident is still being investigated, according to the Sheriff's Office.

No other details were immediately available.

