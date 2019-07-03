Man in 'Tattooed Wizard' shirt robs Orange County bank, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Orange County deputies say they're looking for a man who robbed a bank Wednesday afternoon while wearing a shirt with "Tattooed Wizard" written on it.

The robbery happened at about 4:30 p.m. at Regions Bank on John Young Parkway.

Deputies said the man claimed he had a weapon, but never showed it. He left the bank with an undisclosed amount of money, according to a news release.

The man was described as being in his 50s, possibly bald with a medium build. He was wearing a white hat, a maroon shirt with "Tattooed Wizard" written in yellow letters, black shorts and a beaded bracelet, and he was carrying a computer bag.

Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to call 911.

