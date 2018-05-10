Man shot by officers after fight over affair dies, Casselberry police say

CASSELBERRY, Fla. - A man accused of brandishing a firearm during a fight with another man about an extramarital affair then opening fire on officers who responded to the altercation has died as a result of injuries he suffered when officers returned fire, according to the Casselberry Police Department.

Police said they were called to Griggs Avenue around 9:22 p.m. on April 28 after a woman called 911 saying that Joseph Hoffman, 41, had a gun and was outside her home arguing with her husband. The man Hoffman was arguing with once had an affair with Hoffman's wife, according to a news release.

Officer Zachary Price and Officer Thomas Graffy arrived and told Hoffman to drop his weapon, but Hoffman refused and then shot at the victim as he was running toward officers for safety, a report said. Both officers returned fire, shooting Hoffman at least once, according to authorities.

Hoffman was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center after the shooting. He died on Monday, police said.

Neither officer was injured. The victim was shot in the arm and leg, according to authorities.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the officer-involved shooting. Price, a three-year veteran, and Graffy, on the scene for nearly fours, remain on administrative duty.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.