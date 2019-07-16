Man steals $85,000 worth of jewelry from dead woman's home, deputies say

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. - A man broke into a dead woman's home and stole $85,000 worth of jewelry that had been willed to her family members, according to the Sumter County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said the woman who lived at the home died on May 27. On June 20, her family came to Florida for a celebration of life event and noticed that some of her heirloom items were missing as they cleaned out her home.

A letter the woman wrote and signed before her death willed a diamond engagement ring, an opal ring, opal earrings, diamond earrings, a star of David with colored stones, a diamond heart, a silver diamond tennis bracelet, a gold diamond tennis bracelet, a ruby band, flower-shaped diamond earrings, a gold charm holder with charms and a diamond wedding band to members of her family, including her daughter.

The jewelry, estimated to be worth $85,000, was all missing from the home, according to the report. Family members said it's possible that more items were taken because they didn't have a full inventory of the woman's belongings.

Deputies said Kyle Clark-Lightly, 24, was able to access the home repeatedly because his mother used to clean and dog sit for the woman so he had the garage door code. He took the jewelry and pawned it, according to the report.

He was arrested Thursday on a charge of grand theft.

