Man who took license plate off car before exposing himself to teen arrested, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A man accused of removing the license plate from his vehicle before committing a lewd act in front of a teen has been arrested two months after the crime, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said Thursday that Wilfredo Nazario Jr., 35, was arrested on a felony charge of lewd and lascivious exhibition.

On Feb. 12, a 13-year-old girl said she was walking to Union Park Middle School when a man with a scruffy beard in a dark red sedan approached her near East Colonial Drive and North Econlockhatchee Trail while committing a lewd act, according to authorities.

Can you ID? On Feb 12, at 8:30 am this man took the license plate off his car and approached a 13 year old girl in his vehicle while committing a lewd act near E Colonial & N Econlockhatchee. Our sex crimes detectives would like to arrest him. Call @CrimelineFL 800-423-TIPS pic.twitter.com/8rsxISxq5o — Orange County Sheriff's Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) February 15, 2019

The girl reported the encounter to a school resource officer, and a search for the man was launched.

Deputies released surveillance video recorded around the same time as the incident that showed a man park a red sedan, get out of the driver's seat and remove his license plate.

Authorities have not said what information led them to arrest Nazario in connection with the crime.

