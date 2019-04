ORLANDO, Fla. - A man's body was found partially submerged early Tuesday in a ditch of water outside a hotel, police said.

The discovery was made around 4:20 a.m. in front of the Hampton Inn at 7110 S. Kirkman Road.

A death investigation is underway, but no other details have been released.

