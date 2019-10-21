WATCH LIVE: Penalty phase in Markeith Loyd murder trial

ORLANDO, Fla. - The jury in the murder trial of Markeith Loyd began the penalty phase of the case Monday morning.

The sentencing comes days after Loyd was found guilty of murdering his pregnant ex-girlfriend, Sade Dixon, and their unborn child in 2016.

Loyd faces the death penalty, but his defense is hoping jurors will agree to give him life in prison rather than a death sentence.

Already this year, two high-profile cases -- involving Scott Nelson and Grant Amato -- have come back without death sentences.

Nelson was convicted of killing caretaker Jennifer Fulford in Winter Park in 2017.

Amato was convicted of killing his parents and brother in Seminole County in January.

Loyd will also face the death penalty in the shooting death of Orlando police Lt. Debora Clayton. His second murder trial is scheduled for next year.

Loyd's penalty phase is set to begin at 9 a.m. Monday at the Orange County Courthouse.

