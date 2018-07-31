Married couple killed mother, son for money, Orlando police say

ORLANDO, Fla. - Money may have been the motive behind a recent double homicide in Orlando.

Orlando Police Department officials said Cynthia Stack, 52, and her son, 22-year-old Sean Stack were found shot to death in their West Jefferson apartment July 18.

Amelia Bissoon, 25, and her husband, 28-year-old Joshua Ramsawmy, are charged with first-degree murder in connection with their deaths.

According to court documents, Bissoon worked at Chase Bank in downtown Orlando. Cynthia Stack's father was a loyal client of hers and followed her when she moved locations.

The investigation shows Bissoon drafted two $25,000 checks from that client's account in March and made them out to her son, who is younger than 18 years old.

Ramsawmy then opened two accounts at Bank of America with the $50,000, documents show.

Police say Cynthia Stack began to question the transactions taking place with her father's account. Those questions, authorities said, was the motive behind her and her son's death.

Reports say Ramsawmy bought a gun and used it to kill them both.

Initially, Bissoon and her husband didn't come out with the truth, but when Bissoon met with investigators a second time she said her husband admitted to killing the two, police said.

According to court documents, Cynthia's father may suffer from dementia and suffered a traumatic brain injury in the past. This may cause a lapse in judgment and police say that may have been a factor in Bissoon taking advantage of him.

Bissoon and Ramsawmy remain in the Orange County jail with no bond.

