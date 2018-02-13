Masked man robs Circle K in Orange County

ORLANDO, Fla. - A masked man robbed an Orange County convenience store early Tuesday, deputies said.

The robbery happened around 1 a.m. at the Circle K at 16891 E. Colonial Drive.

Orange County sheriff's deputies said the man walked into the store, implied he had a gun and demanded cash. He ran away after the robbery, deputies said.

News 6 spotted a K-9 and several deputies searching for the culprit, but he was not located.

A detailed description of the man has not been released.

No one was injured.

