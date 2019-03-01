Meter reader's defamation lawsuit against Casey Anthony dismissed

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - The defamation lawsuit a meter reader who found Caylee Anthony's body filed against her mother, Casey Anthony, was dismissed by a bankruptcy judge Thursday, court records show.

The ruling signals an end to the legal issues that have surrounded Anthony since she was acquitted in 2011 on charges related to her daughter's death in 2008.

In the 24-page ruling, the court ruled that there was not enough evidence to prove that Anthony willfully defamed Roy Kronk.

Kronk claimed that statements made by Anthony's attorneys to the media and during her highly publicized trial implied that he kidnapped and killed the 4-year-old girl, whose body he found in a wooded area.

An investigation into his claims found that Anthony had little, if any, influence over the statements that her attorneys made publicly and there was no proof that she ever instructed them to cast Kronk in a negative light.

Kronk's attorney told News 6 he plans to appeal the decision.

