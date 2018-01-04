More checks stolen, changed at Apopka post office

APOPKA, Fla. - Police and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service say they're investigating after more checks were stolen from mail bins outside the post office in Apopka.

JoAnn Hardy told News 6 she dropped some checks in the mail on the day after Christmas.

Two days later, she found out her bank account was overdrawn.

"I checked my account, and I looked, and I saw my account (at) zero," she said. "I was, like, 'What happened? This is got to be a joke.'"

She said she pulled her records, and she found out the check she had written for $17.25 had been "washed," and the same check was now made payable to someone named Francisco Rogue for $5,200.

"I was in shock. Panicked. Shocked. Anger. Like, this can’t be real," she said.

Hardy said she called Apopka police, and she said she called News 6 when she saw this had happened before.

RELATED: $10,000 check stolen from Apopka post office

"I got angry all over again because I was, like, 'Why is this still happening if this happened before?'" she said.

News 6 brought her concerns to the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, where a spokesman told News 6 that investigators were "very aware of what was happening in Apopka."

Spokesman Edward Haab said they have leads they're working on, but he could not say how they were trying to track down the culprits. He said revealing their tactics might blow their investigation.

He did urge customers to use the inside mail slot at the post office rather than the outside collection bin.

That doesn't sit well with Hardy.

"They should either remove it, put up a warning sign, come inside or whatever, but not just let it keep happening, and saying you're aware," she said. "I don’t think that's fair."

Hardy's financial institution, CFE Credit Union, refunded her check amount and have started their own investigation.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.