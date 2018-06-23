Motorcyclist dead after Orange County crash

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A motorcyclist is dead after a crash Saturday afternoon in Orange County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash happened at Oak Ridge Road and Texas Avenue around 4:15 p.m.

Troopers said a Chevrolet Suburban was heading east on Oak Ridge Road as a Yamaha motorcycle was heading west on the roadway.

The driver of the Suburban attempted to make a left turn to travel onto Texas Avenue and turned into the direct path of the motorcycle, troopers said. The front of the motorcycle struck the right side of the Suburban.

Troopers said the operator of the motorcycle was taken to a hospital and was pronounced dead. The driver of the Suburban was not injured.

Charges are pending against the driver of the Suburban, troopers said. The crash remains under investigation.

