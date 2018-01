Image courtesy of the Seminole County Fire Department.

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - Multiple people were involved in a crash Saturday in Seminole County, according to the Seminole County Fire Department.

The three-vehicle crash happened at East State Road 46 and StarPort Way.

Fire officials said seven people were treated.

Stay with News 6 and ClickOrlando.com for updates on this story.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.