Multiple vehicles involved in I-95 crash in Brevard County, officials say

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - Multiple vehicles were involved in a Saturday night crash on I-95 in Brevard County, officials said.

The crash happened in the southbound lanes of I-95 near mile markers 207 and 208 in Canaveral Groves.

Brevard County Fire Rescue personnel said at least one person was taken to a hospital.

Drivers were advised to avoid Southbound I-95 in the area between Port St. John Parkway and Citrus Boulevard, officials said.

