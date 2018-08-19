Multiple vehicles involved in I-95 crash in Brevard County, officials say

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - Multiple vehicles were involved in a Saturday night crash on I-95 in Brevard County, officials said.
The crash happened in the southbound lanes of I-95 near mile markers 207 and 208 in Canaveral Groves.
Brevard County Fire Rescue personnel said at least one person was taken to a hospital.
Drivers were advised to avoid Southbound I-95 in the area between Port St. John Parkway and Citrus Boulevard, officials said.
