Murder suspect claims victim deserved to be beaten to death, police say

OCOEE, Fla. - A man accused of beating another man to death told officers that the victim deserved it and he was ready to go to jail, according to the Ocoee Police Department.

Officers were called to a home on Keaton Parkway Saturday evening in reference to a suspicious incident. A woman told police she was driving home when she got a call from Eric Turley, 42, who told her that he had killed her husband, Jonathan Williams, according to the affidavit.

Turley told the woman he beat Williams to death because Williams was being rude and getting on his case, police said.

Officers found Williams in a pool of blood suffering from obvious head trauma near the front doorway of the home, according to the report. Williams' wife was distraught and covered in blood because she had tried to perform CPR on her husband.

A neighbor said he was arriving home when the victim's wife approached him frantic and begging for help, the report said. When the neighbor saw Williams, he backed away from the home, called 911 and said he couldn't help.

Police said the neighbor told them that Turley admitted to hitting Williams and knew he would probably go to prison for it.

Turley was charged with second-degree murder.

