Starbucks making changes to rewards program. Here’s what you need to know

Starbucks is making changes to its rewards program, starting in early 2023.

The company’s rewards program awards stars for dollars spent that can be redeemed for drinks, food and merchandise. Starting on Feb. 13, the amount of stars needed for certain items is changing.

Here is what items can be redeemed with stars, currently:

25 stars - Customize your drink (espresso shot, dairy substitute, syrup and more).

50 stars - Brewed hot coffee, bakery item or hot tea.

150 stars - Handcrafted drink, hot breakfast or parfait.

200 stars - Lunch sandwich, protein box or salad.

400 stars - Select merchandise or at-home coffee.

Now, the new changes creates three tiers: 100 stars, 200 stars and 300 stars. Here’s the breakdown:

100 stars - Can be redeemed for one of the following items: A hot brewed coffee or hot tea, iced brewed coffee or iced brewed tea, a bakery item, a packaged snack, a 24-ounce plastic to-go cup or a 16-ounce plastic hot cup.

200 stars - Can be redeemed for one of the following items: Any handcrafted beverage (such as a latte or Frappuccino or any hot breakfast item).

300 stars - Can be redeemed for one of the following items: A packaged salad or lunch sandwich, a packaged protein box, or a packaged coffee item.

Click here to learn more about the changes and about earning stars.

