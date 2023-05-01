Teen goes to prom — in a tank!

A teen in Oregon really knew how to make an entrance.

The high school junior cruised into his prom atop a military tank.

Sherman Bynum said he got the idea to “go big” when his school set aside a special parking lot at the Portland Art Museum, so students could make a splashy entrance.

He said he rented the World War II-era tank for $1,000. Bynum turned to GoFundMe for the cash, which he said he raised within two days.

As for what he will do for his senior prom, he said he may just skydive.

