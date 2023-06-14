Frozen fruit sold at Walmart, Costco recalled over hepatitis A risk

A fruit company based in Salem, Oregon, is voluntarily recalling several of its frozen fruit items that contain strawberries.

Willamette Valley Fruit Company said the strawberries were grown in Mexico and could be contaminated with hepatitis A.

The company is recalling the following products out of an abundance of caution:

Great Value sliced strawberries

Great Value mixed fruit

Great Value anti-oxidant blend

Rader Farms organic fresh start smoothie blend

Rader Farms organic berry trio

The products were sold at Walmart, Costco and HEB.

So far, there are no reports of anyone getting sick from the items.

Consumers who own any of the recalled products should either throw them out or return them to a store for a refund.

