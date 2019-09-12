New call system will help Central Florida cybercrime victims

ORLANDO, Fla. - The fight against cybercrime is real whether it's an online scam, identify theft, financial fraud or even cyberbullying.

Starting Sept. 12, residents in Central Florida can dial 211 for help.

"We are proud to be strengthening our relationship with the Heart of Florida United Way by supporting this effort to protect and provide assistance to those who have fallen victim to cybercrime," Orange County Sheriff John Mina said.

Calling 211 will allow residents to report cases of cybercrime and find resources to recover from cybercrime.

"This goes unreported a lot of times because people go online, they try to find a number to fit their crime and then they get put on hold or they get told they called the wrong number," Osceola County Capt. Fred Hinderman said.

The Heart of Florida United Way is the first 211 call center in Florida and the third in the nation to launch a system to support cybercrime victims.

"These people are going to get their cyber lives in order, but if there is ancillary damage, they are well-positioned to help those people," Robert Bruda with Cybercrime Support Network said.

Not only can victims call, but they can text their ZIP code to 898211 for assistance.

For more information on how to get help click here: www.HFUW.org/GetHelp.

