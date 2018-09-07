New Melbourne police initiative asks public to help search for suspects

MELBOURNE, Fla. - A new program by the Melbourne Police Department is enlisting the public's help in finding suspects.

Find 'Em Friday began Friday with four suspects, whose charges range from dealing in stolen property to felony murder. The department posted a video on its Facebook page detailing the locations the suspects are known to frequent and their descriptions.

While police want the general public to help in the search, they are reminding civilians to be cautious.

"Do not approach or attempt to apprehend any of these individuals and if you have any information about the location of these individuals, please call Crimeline," the Facebook video states.

The four listed suspects are:

Kenneth Joseph Aquilino Jr., wanted for multiple counts of dealing in stolen property and similar crimes.

Anthony Lee Khan, wanted for failure to register as a sexual offender.

Donta Jermaine Childs, wanted for first-degree felony murder.

Reginald Alonzo Little Jr., wanted for first-degree felony murder.

A spokesperson for Melbourne Police said the four suspects have the "dubious honor" of launching the program. The department intends to release a new list of suspects every week.

Find 'Em Friday adds Melbourne police to the ranks of other Central Florida law enforcement agencies using social media to help search for suspects. The Brevard County Sheriff's Office hosts the Wheel of Fugitive every week, while the Polk County Sheriff's Office sometimes posts a Warrant of the Day.

Police are asking anyone who has any information about the suspects to call Crimeline at 800-423-8477.

