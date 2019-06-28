New traffic pattern added for I-95 in Volusia County

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - On Friday, drivers will start adjusting to a new and more permanent traffic pattern along the Interstate 95/Interstate 4 interchange and some are trying to avoid it altogether.

"I've missed my exit a few times. There's not a lot of signs and sometimes you can't get off on an exit you thought you could get off on," Pamela Clark said.



Shawn Hernandez noticed the change and still isn't impressed with the new exit ramp system that has drivers on southbound on I-95 exiting their destinations, sooner than before.



"I almost kept going and missed my exit, even with the signs because I thought this exit is for Miami. I was going to go straight, and they had no sign that this was for 400 and I was going to get lost to be honest," said Hernandez.



The Florida Department of Transportation said it noticed that some drivers still need to adjust to the change that will revamp the area and help with the flow of traffic.

FDOT said it's one of the last pieces of the major project.



"This ramp system actually took the US 92/ISB ramp as well as the I-4 ramp and the Beville Road exit. Those all are combined to a ramp system that run parallel and adjacent to I-95," said Jessica Ottaviano, FDOT spokesperson.



Ottaviano said the project is slated to be finished by late fall, a bit behind schedule due to the hurricanes and major events around town. The project started in November 2014 and costs about $206 million.



Ottaviano hopes the added signage and barriers will make this permanent traffic pattern as smooth as possible.



"It's important that if you miss your ramp to just keep going and find a safe location to turn back around. Don't make a quick maneuver over and have a little bit of patience. It is a big change for everyone," she said.

Weather has been the major factor, including two hurricanes as well as other instances of inclement weather. Accommodations are also made for special events, such as Speed Weeks, where roadway projects are scaled back due to many visitors to the area, which adds to a project’s time.

Also, the contractor is addressing staffing needs, caused by the volume of construction work and the number of projects in Central Florida.

