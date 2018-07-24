Watch News 6 Now: Mega Millions jackpot reaches $522M; T. Rex helps sell home

Here are the top local and national stories for July 24 as seen on ClickOrlando.com and News 6.

Mega millions up to $522 million

The Mega Millions jackpot is now one of the largest ever at $522 million. Tuesday night lottery officials will draw the winning numbers on News 6 at 11 p.m. There might be a trick to winning, according to one man who has won the lottery seven times. Click here to read his advice.

Driver cleared in Brevard fatal crash

Florida Highway Patrol troopers said the driver being sought in a possible hit-and-run fatal crash showed them video clearing him from any involvement. Troopers originally said a Ford Mustang and a red Chevy Malibu were traveling eastbound Saturday on State Road 528 in Merritt Island and the front of the Malibu struck the rear of the Mustang, causing the Mustang to cross into oncoming traffic. However, after the Chevy driver's lawyer showed investigators video evidence that the Malibu did not hit the Mustang.

Realtor goes prehistoric with listing

A Texas realtor.com house listing started out just like any other listing, with nice professional-looking photographs and then a T. rex makes an appearance. The realtor, wearing a T. rex costume, can be found mowing the grass, making dinner, looking in the fridge, taking a nap, showering and fishing. Find out how the funny photos helped make a sale.

Sanford teen accused of leaving disturbing message on girl's window

A teen suspected of peeking into the bedroom window of a 17-year-old girl and leaving a vulgar message turned himself in to authorities on Tuesday, Sanford police said. Police said the teen's parents became aware of their son's involvement after seeing the story shared by the media. Click here to find out how police helped catch the accused prowler.

Who is Orlando Magic new head coach?

News 6 sports director Jamie Seh recently sat down with new Orlando Magic head coach Steve Clifford in an exclusive one-on-one interview. She gives her take on his new approach in a ClickOrlando.com story here.

School safety conference

The 2018-2019 school year is only weeks away. Hundreds of education leaders from across the U.S. and Florida are in Orlando this week for the National School Safety Conference. The gathering includes session on how to respond to an active shooter and technology to keep potential threats out.

Ivanka Trump is ending her fashion brand

Ivanka Trump said she is shutting down her fashion brand to focus on her role as a senior adviser at the White House. Trump's clothing and accessory business has been operating with limitations to reduce potential violations of ethics laws and the perceptions she's profiteering off her White House role. Click here to read what Ivanka Trump said about the decision.

Get Disney makeover

Disney now offers an experience to let your inner princess -- or villain -- shine called Character Couture. It's a Disney makeover and adults are included. The News 6 at Nine ladies had to try it. See their transformations here.

