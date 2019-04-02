WATCH News 6 Now: Steve Spurrier on AAF suspending operations; sensory-friendly activities for kids

Take a minute for yourself on this busy Tuesday and get caught up with today's headlines.

Bye, Orlando Apollos

Without even a full season under its belt, the Alliance of American Football has suspended all of its operations, leaving the Orlando Apollos' future hanging in the balance. See what head coach Steve Spurrier said about the league's financial issues.

Teen fights for life

A Viera High School lacrosse player is fighting for his life after experiencing cardiac arrest Monday. Get details on the teen's condition and find out how you can show support as he works to recover.

Pelican attack update

The Maryland man accused of attacking a pelican in Florida has been booked into jail in Key West. See the charges he's facing and how high a judge set his bond.

World Autism Awareness Day

Did you know 1 in 41 children has autism? For many of them, sensory sensitivity means that sometimes it's difficult for them to enjoy many of the attractions the Orlando area has to offer. In honor of World Autism Awareness Day, browse our list of sensory-friendly activities children can enjoy all year.

Take Me Home Tuesday

Looking for a new furry family member? Fozy, who is currently staying at the Orange County Animal Services shelter, is 52 pounds of fun and is looking for her forever home. Get more informatiion about Fozy and share her story.

Florida wedding

What do you get when you mix a white bikini, some overalls and a pickup truck? The most "Florida" wedding of all time. See the muddy exchange of vows and the couple's photo album that's getting a lot of attention online

Foggy and soggy

After a foggy Tuesday morning, with some wet weather to follow, things are drying out in time for Wednesday. Get the full forecast to plan the rest of your week.

