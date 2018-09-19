Trending on News 6: Free flu shots; Orlando airport workers rally for wage increase

A memorial and museum for the Pulse shooting victims could get help from tourist tax money. That and a UCF football player accused of raping someone at an off-campus party are Wednesday's top stories.

Pulse memorial and museum funding

The Pulse memorial and museum could receive $10 million from Orange County tourist tax money if it goes through two more rounds of approvals. The onePULSE Foundation requested the money to help purchase land around the Pulse shooting site for parking and development of the permanent memorial. The money would be a small chunk of the hundreds of millions the county pulls in each year from the hotel-bed tax. Click here to read about how the county can use the money.

Knight player accused of rape

A UCF football player is accused of raping a person in his dorm room after attending an off-campus party, according to an arrest affidavit. Police arrested Demetreius Mayes Jr., 18, on a charge of sexual battery to a physically helpless person. Mayes is a freshman linebacker for the Knights who attended Miami Northwestern High School.

Get a free flu shot, News 6 hosts flu season phone bank

News 6 is hosting a flu shot phone bank from 4 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. today to answer your flu-season questions. Centra Care nurses will be answering the phones at 888-436-6665. Find a list of locations to get a free flu shot here.

Workplace shooting in Wisconsin

The suspected gunman in a Wisconsin workplace shooting that injured four people has died after being shot by police, officials said. Middleton Police Chief Chuck Foulke says there are no other suspects in the attack that occurred Wednesday morning at software company WTS Paradigm. Read more on this developing story here.

It's talk like a Pirate day

Shiver me timbers! It’s Talk Like a Pirate Day. Can you believe this silly holiday started 2002, and we’ve been talking like a pirate each Sept. 19 ever since? We fill you in on how to celebrate with local food deals and pirate phrases here.

Orlando airport workers seek $15 per hour minimum wage

Several politicians, community leaders and activists rallied alongside wheelchair attendants, security agents, baggage handlers and other Orlando International Airport workers Wednesday as they asked the Greater Orlando Airport Authority to raise wages to at least $15 per hour. A recent Service Employees International Union study showed 78 percent of OIA employees earn less than $20,000 a year, and 92 percent do not have paid sick leave. Read more about the workers' requests and that study here.

Fall festivities in full swing



With the heat Central Floridians continue to feel, there are very few things that make it feel like fall. What we do have, however, are a lot of fall festivities, including Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party, SeaWorld’s craft beer festival and other events. We have a list of fall festivals and events, including some that are free or less than $10.



Fiberglass? No those are Sea Butterflies on the beach

Volusia County beachgoers were confused recently by something unusual washing up on the sandy shores. Many thought it was fiberglass, but Volusia County Beach Safety said that's not the case. The mini marine organisms are a pteropod called cresis acicula, more commonly known as a sea butterfly. Click here to see what they are and where they're washing up.

