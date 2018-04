ORLANDO - Orange County Fire Rescue say a two-vehicle crash happened near 2811 Villa Drive in Orlando around 3:18 p.m.

Reports say that 7 people were involved in the crash and 6 were taken to the hospital. Two of the patients were children.

Police say there were minor entrapments, but they were all basic life support transports.

