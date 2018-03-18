Officers crack down on drunken driving on St. Patrick's Day

ORLANDO, Fla. - A crackdown was already underway to make sure everyone stays safe this St. Patrick's Day.

It didn't take very long to spot the men in blue among a sea of green in the streets of downtown Orlando.

"There's a lot more [officers], they're at random spots standing around. When you walk around and they're everywhere," said Summer Belt of Bradenton.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said St. Patrick's Day is quickly becoming a dangerous holiday on the roads, with nearly 300 people killed nationwide between 2012 and 2016 because of drunken driving.

"The safety of our residents and visitors is the No. 1 priority of the Orlando Police Department," Orlando police told News 6. "With the upcoming St. Patrick's Day celebrations, we anticipate larger crowds and adequately plan staffing level. There will be security measures in place you can see, while others you can't. We ask that all suspicious activity be reported by calling 911."

"I see police officers on every corner in downtown," said Kristen England of Orlando.

It's not just in the heart of downtown. Places like Apopka have more units on the road looking for DUI drivers. In their case, it's with the help of extra money from the state.

That's why this year, more than ever, partygoers told News 6 they weren't taking the risk, with many turning to ride-sharing apps like Uber and Lyft.

"It's preventing people from drinking and driving on the road, and it's safer for passengers and people driving," England said.

"You don't think twice about it. You just order an Uber, you know it's going to be there in a few minutes," said Kaitlyn Maschimot of Orlando.

